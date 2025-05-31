Robocaller behind millions of illegal calls in Ohio permanently banned, attorney general announces

OHIO — A robocaller responsible for billions of illegal calls has been permanently banned in seven states, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Texas-based robocaller John Spiller previously offered telemarketers robocall dialer and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services through his companies Rising Eagle Capital Group, JSquared Telecom, and Rising Eagle Capital Group-Cayman.

Yost said this led to massive amounts of robocalls and often targeted numbers on the Do Not Call Registry.

Spiller received a court order that barred him from making or facilitating robocalls in 2023.

However, he used different names to create new companies that would continue facilitating the same types of illegal robocalls, according to Yost.

These violations prompted eight attorneys general, including Yost, to seek a contempt of court order.

Yost announced that a federal judge in Texas found Spiller in contempt of court on Thursday.

Spiller is permanently prohibited from launching future telecommunications companies or operating in the telecom industry and must pay $600,000 in fees for violating the 2023 court order.

He also cannot collaborate with the people who helped his operation, use aliases in government filings, or make deceptive statements, according to Yost.

“This scammer’s line is dead — and it’s not coming back,” Yost said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was joined in this effort by the attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas.

“The judge’s latest ruling sends a strong message that bad actors cannot evade court orders by simply operating under different business names,” Yost said.

