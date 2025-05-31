4 houses catch fire near Indian Lake, 2 a complete loss

INDIAN LAKE — Fire crews are working to put out a multi-house fire near Indian Lake, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Heikart.

The scene is located on Beechwood Cove, which is at the end of Long Island Drive.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

Heikart says four homes were involved in the fire and two of them are a complete loss.

No one was injured in the fires, Heikart says.

Video from an iWitness 7 viewer shows a home fully engulfed. Another iWitness 7 viewer video shows a pillar of dark smoke rising from the house.

