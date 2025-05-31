Dunkin’ location temporarily closes after video of rat in donut display circulates

BOSTON, Mass. — A Dunkin’ Donuts located in a Boston subway station has temporarily closed after a video that shows a rat crawling through a batch of donuts circulated on social media.

The store was shut down after an inspection, according to our news partner Boston 25 News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The inspection found multiple rat droppings between the wall and the donut display and the display at the counter, and a live cockroach was found at the sandwich station.

“We don’t know which diseases these rats have, and then if they sell these donuts, we don’t know if it could have a health issue for people here in Boston,” a commuter tells Boston 25 News.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Dunkin’ Spokesperson tells Boston 25 News in a statement:

“To clarify, the bakery rack shown in the video was not inside the Dunkin’ location but left outside the security gate within the MBTA station. While isolated, this incident did not meet with our stringent food safety standards. As a result, the franchised location is temporarily closed and working with the health department to ensure all standards are met before reopening.”

The location has not stated when they expect to reopen.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group