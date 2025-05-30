Local

Hope remains to save historic Catholic church engulfed in flames, Archdiocese says

By WHIO Staff
St. John the Baptist Church Fire Aftermath (John Bedell)
By WHIO Staff

MARIA STEIN — There’s a chance crews might be able to save a historic church that went up in flames on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell has spent the day in Maria Stein working to learn more about the fire and the impact it’s had on the community. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews were called to the fire at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Workers on the roof were placing shingles when they saw smoke and called 911. Large flames and black smoke were later seen coming from the church.

>> PHOTOS: Smoke, flames pour from large fire at local Catholic church

The steeple of the church eventually collapsed during the fire.

The church hasn’t been cleared as safe to go inside yet, but crews started the salvage work from the outside on Friday.

0 of 53

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read