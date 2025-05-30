Hope remains to save historic Catholic church engulfed in flames, Archdiocese says

MARIA STEIN — There’s a chance crews might be able to save a historic church that went up in flames on Thursday.

Crews were called to the fire at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Workers on the roof were placing shingles when they saw smoke and called 911. Large flames and black smoke were later seen coming from the church.

The steeple of the church eventually collapsed during the fire.

The church hasn’t been cleared as safe to go inside yet, but crews started the salvage work from the outside on Friday.

