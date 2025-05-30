‘I lost everything;’ Home torn apart in SWAT standoff

DAYTON — After a 12-hour standoff at their home Thursday, residents are working to process after their home was raided by SWAT.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher tours the home, which has lingering tear gas, broken glass, holes in the wall and a broken-in door, hearing about what the residents are left to clean up LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

The US Marshals say they can not share more information about an ongoing case, but they arrested a man after a 12-hour standoff outside a home on Main Street in Dayton.

“I woke up at 6 a.m. to the US Marshals at my door asking me to come out before they kick the door in,” a resident who did not give their name said. “I left the door open for them to enter my home.”

He says police told him if the man they were looking for did not come out of the home, they would call in SWAT. He says police put him in a cruiser for six hours as the standoff unfolded.

He then returned to what was left of his home.

“It was totally destroyed,” he said. “I lost everything in this standoff and now I’ve got to start from scratch.”

The property owner, Clara Wengling, says police were looking for the renter of one of her four units in the building. She says the destruction was unnecessary because she gave police keys to every unit.

“It was heartbreaking to watch them just destroy my property,” Wengling said.

Wengling says she recently remodeled, and has no idea where to start her repairs.

“I’m a single mother and I just, you know, I just bought the buildings to try to better myself,” Wengling said.

Wengling took in two of her tenants last night, one of them even borrowing her clothes because everything they had was ruined in the standoff.

