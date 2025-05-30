‘Worst I’ve ever seen;’ Over 30 dogs, several ferrets found in area home with ‘feces inches deep’

CLERMONT COUNTY — Four people are facing over 100 charges in relation to the welfare of dozens of animals found in what officials say were “squalid conditions.”

The four people lived in a home at 300 Campbell Lane in Bethel, according to a release by Clermont County.

Those facing charges are Terri Sprague, the owner of the home, and Sprague’s son, Christopher Davis.

Husband and wife, Anthony and Vicki Miller, are the other two defendants.

Investigators found 34 dogs confined to a room. The dogs included a mix of breeds and ages, but mostly Chinese Crested.

Dog wardens got a search warrant for the house after one of the dogs was picked up by a passerby who asked the wardens to investigate why the dog was in such poor condition.

“The conditions we saw are hard to describe, but they were the worst I’ve ever seen,” Deputy Dog Warden Sarah Steele said. “The smell of feces and urine were overpowering. The floor was covered inches deep in feces and the dogs were matted in feces and urine. None of the animals had fresh food or water. Their bowls were even filled with feces.”

The Clermont County Animal Shelter took the animals after they were recovered by the wardens.

The defendants lost possession of the animals when they failed to post bond to cover the cost of their care at the shelter. The court set the bond at $29,250 per month.

All but one dog has since been adopted or placed in foster care.

