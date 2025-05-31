Man accused of shooting 2 Ohio officers now in critical condition; Woman accused of harboring him

FRANKLIN COUNTY — After days of searching and a $40,000 incentive, the man wanted in connection to the shooting of two Mifflin Township police officers is in custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman is also in custody, accused of harboring the man, according to our news partner WBNS 10TV in Columbus.

Franklin County SWAT and the US Marshal’s tracked Dixon to an apartment in Obetz, WBNS says.

As officers arrived, the woman, 31-year-old Jayla Call, approached officers and was taken into custody, according to WBNS.

Daveonte Dixon fired shots at officers before shooting himself in the moments leading up to his arrest and is now in the hospital in critical condition, according to WBNS.

Dixon was wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault and had a $40,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Call was charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, WBNS says.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said two Mifflin Township police officers were conducting a traffic stop near Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on May 28.

The passenger, later identified as Dixon, got out of the car and began running.

“When officers pursued the suspect, he turned around and opened fire, hitting both officers,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin called the shooting “unprovoked.”

Dixon, was taken into custody Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the car has cooperated with investigators and is currently not facing any charges.

Dixon has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

