Several area jails to receive state funding for renovations, improvements

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area jails will receive state funding for construction and renovation projects, according to a spokesperson from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced that 19 jails across the state will receive grants totaling about $50 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

This funding will be awarded through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program, which launched in 2021.

The jails in Champaign, Darke, and Logan counties will all receive funding, according to the spokesperson.

The Tri-County Jail, located in Champaign County, will receive approximately $46,568 to renovate a space for court hearing video services and a private space for mental health services.

The Darke County Jail, which opened in 1983, will get approximately $136,809 to conduct a needs assessment and feasibility study to determine the need for a new jail.

The Logan County Jail will receive $549,012 to improve HVAC, mechanical, and plumbing systems. The funding will also help renovate the intake, booking, and medical areas of the building.

“This funding will not only support safer environments for those living and working in our local jails, but it will also help prepare inmates for release by creating improved spaces for workforce development, educational opportunities, and other programming,” DeWine said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group