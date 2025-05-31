Traffic patterns on I-75 to change as construction continues in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The next phase of construction on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County will start soon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Drivers should expect nightly lane closures on I-75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street as construction crews will be moving barrier walls for a traffic shift in June.

Once the barriers are in place, three lanes of southbound traffic will be shifted to the right side of I-75 South.

ODOT said this traffic pattern will stay in effect until fall 2026.

Northbound traffic will shift the center and right lanes to the right side of I-75 north.

The northbound left lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the southbound side of traffic. This lane will start just north of State Route 4 and State Route 48, according to ODOT.

Drivers in the contraflow lane will not be able to take several exits, including Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road, and Needmore Road.

This traffic pattern will last through fall 2025.

ODOT decided to keep the Wagner-Ford Road entrance ramp to I-75 south closed until fall 2026 for the safety of crews and drivers.

