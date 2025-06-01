9-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dayton

DAYTON — A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Dayton Friday afternoon, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive around 12:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a car was driving at an “excessive rate of speed” south on Northcrest Drive, according to the report.

The exact speed at the time of the crash is unknown.

The report indicates that the driver didn’t see the girl walk into the roadway and hit her.

Officers noted that the driver didn’t stop and properly identify themselves.

However, the report later identifies the driver as a 44-year-old man from Dayton, but no citations were included.

Additional information was not immediately available.

