Police investigating after man shot in the arm in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Parkland Ave on reports of a shooting.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a bullet was shot into a house and hit a man in the arm.

The bullet went through a window and a wall before hitting the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Further details on his injuries were not immediately available.

Police are investigating the shooting, but it is unclear if they have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

