Air taxi company opening Dayton facility receives $250 million investment from Toyota

DAYTON — Joby Aviation Inc., which has a facility in Dayton, has announced a $250 million investment from Toyota.

The company is planning to start making air taxi parts at its Dayton facility later this year, and the investment will support that. It is also a big step for the two companies, which could influence manufacturing opportunities for the air taxis.

“We’re already seeing the benefit of working with Toyota in streamlining manufacturing processes and optimizing design,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “This is an important next step in our alliance with Toyota to scale the promise of electric flight. With this capital and Toyota’s legendary production expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to scale cutting-edge design and manufacturing to meet the demands of our partners and customers.”

Joby Aviation started hiring for their Dayton facility earlier in 2025. They plan to bring 2,000 jobs to the area.

The Dayton Development Coalition told News Center 7 that they’ve already seen the economic ripple effects of Joby Aviation’s investment in the Miami Valley.

“Them picking Ohio – for us, it’s monumental,” Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Engagement Dave Burrows said. “We’ve had other companies now contacting us for potential projects. There have been a couple of wins in Ohio …. We feel those are direct results of relationships with companies like Joby …. (And) we feel that we’ve just scratched the surface on the opportunities because of the Joby effect, as we like to call it.”

