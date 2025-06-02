Local woman to attempt English Channel swim this week

ENGLAND — A local woman is preparing to swim the English Channel this week.

Amy Wamsley is from Yellow Springs and, according to her social media, went to England earlier this month. Wamsley is expecting to swim the channel this week, but the exact timing is variable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Not tonight!” Wamsley posted on her social media. “I call again tomorrow 6/2 at 7:30pm to find out if we go! This is going to be a rollercoaster… time to enjoy the ride!”

Wamsley’s goal is to swim the English Channel for her 50th birthday, a goal she decided on when she was 12-years-old, according to her website aswimadventure.org. The site says she is swimming to support women’s body image as well as water conservation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wamsley will be attempting to swim from England to France, which is over 20 miles of open water.

“We envision a movement where women, inspired by Amy’s courage and determination, embrace their own potential, overcome societal barriers, and contribute their unique perspectives to their communities,” Wamsley’s website says.

For those wishing to follow along with her journey, Wamsley is posting updates on her Facebook and will be tracking her swim across the channel.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group