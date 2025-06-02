Man dead after driving Kia into Ohio construction zone

FRANKIN COUNTY — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into an Ohio construction zone early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at around 5 a.m. to a crash in Franklin County in the 1600 block of North Hague Avenue, according to our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

A Silver Kia went through a road closed barrier, struck a pile of gravel, went airborne, hit an excavator, and came to rest on an excavator bucket and sewer hole support wall, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, medics saw a car sitting over a large hole that had been dug to install a sewer, WBNS said.

Medics removed the driver from the Kia. They pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

No one else was in the occupant at the time of the crash, WBNS reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

