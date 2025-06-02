18-year-old dead, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Champaign County Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 11:37 p.m. on State Route 235, just north of State Route 29, in Champaign County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

An initial report revealed 18-year-old Jackson Scott, of Quincy, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus northbound on SR 235 when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scott lost control of his Ford. He went off the road and hit a tree, OSHP reported.

Scott died at the scene from his injuries.

A passenger was injured and flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Their current condition was not immediately made known.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group