UPDATE: Homicide investigation launched after body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person’s body was found near a Dayton home on Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch originally told News Center 7 that police responded to the 1200 block of W. Grand Avenue around 9:41 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When News Center 7’s crew got to the scene, police said they responded to reports of a dead body.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was seen at the scene as well.

It was reported just blocks away from Liberation Park.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

