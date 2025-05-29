UPDATE: Homicide investigation launched after body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person’s body was found near a Dayton home on Thursday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch originally told News Center 7 that police responded to the 1200 block of W. Grand Avenue around 9:41 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
When News Center 7’s crew got to the scene, police said they responded to reports of a dead body.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was seen at the scene as well.
It was reported just blocks away from Liberation Park.
This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
