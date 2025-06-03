Car crashes into Ohio marijuana dispensary, leaving large hole

EUCLID, Ohio — A car left a large hole in the side of an Ohio marijuana dispensary after crashing into it Monday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the Good River Wellness Dispensary in the 27000 block of Euclid Avenue in Euclid.

Police told WOIO-19 that no one was injured in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

