Car crashes into Ohio marijuana dispensary, leaving large hole

EUCLID, Ohio — A car left a large hole in the side of an Ohio marijuana dispensary after crashing into it Monday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the Good River Wellness Dispensary in the 27000 block of Euclid Avenue in Euclid.
Police told WOIO-19 that no one was injured in this crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
