UPDATE: Pilot hurt after plane crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is hurt after a plane crash in Greene County Monday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident occurred in the 70 block of S Charleston Road in Jamestown around 7:15 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Neighborhood on edge after 2 bodies found on same street days apart
- Kettering Health provides update on cyberattack; Internal health records back online
- Shooting before Ohio graduation party being investigated as ‘likely’ murder-suicide
The dispatcher said the pilot was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
News Center 7 crews on scene see a small aircraft in a field off the side of the road.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group