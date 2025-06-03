UPDATE: Pilot hurt after plane crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is hurt after a plane crash in Greene County Monday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 70 block of S Charleston Road in Jamestown around 7:15 p.m.

The dispatcher said the pilot was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a small aircraft in a field off the side of the road.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

