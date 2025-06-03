2-year-old shot at Ohio apartment complex; Man arrested on tampering charges

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 2-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in Cincinnati over the weekend, and a 21-year-old man is now facing charges, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The shooting occurred at the Villages at Roll Hill, in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, around noon on Saturday.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition, according to WCPO-9.

Cincinnati police have since arrested 21-year-old Carmelo Anderson on tampering with evidence charges in connection with this shooting.

WCPO-9 reported that he hasn’t been charged with shooting the child, however, police have not released details on how the child was injured.

It is not clear if Anderson is related to the child.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theete issued a statement on the shooting.

In part, she said she’s “outraged, heartbroken and deeply disappointed to learn that yet another child — a 2-year-old — has endured unimaginable pain and trauma after sustaining a gunshot injury this weekend.”

It is unclear if Anderson will face additional charges.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 513-352-3542.

