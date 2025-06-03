10-year-old brings loaded gun to Ohio elementary school; Police reveal where he got it from

STARK COUNTY — A 10-year-old boy is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun to an Ohio elementary school last month, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19.

Jackson Township Police officers responded to reports of a third-grade student at Sauder Elementary with a loaded 45-caliber gun in his backpack around 12:30 p.m. on May 16.

WOIO-19 reported that the student reportedly threatened a student and the school resource officer.

On Monday, a spokesperson with the police department said the child got the firearm from his grandparents’ house the morning of the incident.

A student told officers that the school resource officer confronted the 10-year-old and took the gun away.

The child was arrested and booked into the Stark County Juvenile Detention Center, WOIO-19 reported.

He is facing felony charges of inducing panic and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon.

Jackson Township police said everyone at the school followed safety protocols when the incident occurred.

In an email to families, Jackson Local School District said in part, “We know hearing this news is distressing. We want to reassure you that the safety and well-being of your children is our highest priority. Our district’s safety protocols were followed and worked as designed. We appreciate our student seeing something and saying something.”

WOIO-19 reported that the child’s father is cooperating with police in this investigation.

“Now that the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any further charges will be filed,” the spokesperson wrote in a press release.

