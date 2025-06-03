Firefighters responding to house fire in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Beavercreek Monday night into Tuesday morning, a Beavercreek police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the area of Hedge Gate Boulevard and Hanes Road around 11:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group