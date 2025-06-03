Burger restaurant announces expansion in Dayton this fall

DAYTON — A local burger restaurant announced it will expand to a new location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Koji Burger will take over the Jollity location at the 100 block of East Third Street this fall, the owners announced on social media.

Chefs Brandon Miller and Zackary Weiner posted a video on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

“Jollity isn’t pivoting because you haven’t been there to support us,” said Chef Weiner. “You’ve been there to support us so much over the last four-and-a-half years, and it has meant the world to us. It’s allowed us to figure out how to cook, how to grow as people, and we want to serve the community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The owners said that Jollity “is going to sleep” in its current form at the end of the summer.

“At that time, we’ll close for a few weeks to remodel, rebrand, and reopen as a full-time Koji Burger,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

This includes expanded hours, a bigger menu, a fresh bar program, and some surprises for customers, the owners said.

Koji Burger is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Jollity’s hours are 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group