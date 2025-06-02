Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash involving farm equipment

SHELBY COUNTY — A motorcyclist was flown to an area hospital after a crash in Shelby County Monday afternoon, according to Fort Loramie Police Sergeant Brandon Johnson.

The crash happened on State Route 362, just east of Fort Loramie, around 3:23 p.m.

Johnson said the crash happened when the motorcyclist tried to make a “legal pass” around farm equipment on the roadway.

The farm equipment operator made a left-hand turn and hit the motorcycle.

CareFlight responded to the scene and took the motorcyclist to an area hospital.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is unknown.

Video from the scene shows the motorcycle underneath a large tire.

