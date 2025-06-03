Drivers have new option for gas as Sheetz opens new location

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers will have a new option when they fill their vehicle with gas.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is on Pump Patrol today. He is previewing the grand opening of the new Sheetz gas station in West Carrollton this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, gas prices across the Miami Valley are 16 cents cheaper compared to last week.

Prices range from $3.19 a gallon to $2.57 a gallon, according to gas experts.

Patrick De Haan of Gasbuddy.com says these prices will not last throughout the summer.

“(It) could be today, next couple of days, certainly it’ll happen at some point this week,” he said.

The new Sheetz gas station will officially open on South Alex Road in West Carrollton. This will be Sheetz’s 10th location in the Dayton area.

Hershovitz says there will be giveaways and prizes, including a $2,500 Sheetz gift card. It could help people fill up their tanks.

“I used to work in Columbus, so driving, I was filling the gas tank a couple of times a week,” said Scott Dennull. “That’s when it was a little higher.”

