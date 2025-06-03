Air Quality Alert in effect for parts of region today

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region are under an Air Quality Alert today.

The Air Quality Alert has been issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties in Ohio.

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is projected to be 105 today. Anything over 101 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” such as older adults, children, and those with respiratory and cardiac diseases, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA).

Ritz says the low-level ozone and smoke will worsen the air quality for that group.

It means people with respiratory issues could notice symptoms throughout the day.

MVPC suggests taking these measures to help reduce ozone:

Carpool, bike, walk, or take the bus

Get gas after 8 p.m.

Do not idle your vehicle because the exhaust contributes to air pollution

Mow your lawn in the evening and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment

We will update this developing story.

