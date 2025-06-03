Bodies of 3 sisters found after visit with their father; Court records reveal likely cause of death

WNATCHEE, Washington — Court documents reveal the likely cause of death for the three young girls who were found dead after a visit with their father.

Law enforcement said that 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia all likely died of asphyxiation, according to documents obtained from the Superior Court of Chelan County.

The girls were reported missing on Friday, just before 10 p.m., in Wenatchee, Washington, according to our sister station in Seattle, KIRO-7 TV.

The girls’ mother reported that they had not returned after a planned custody visit with their father, Travis Decker.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a missing endangered person alert was issued for the three girls and Decker soon after.

On June 2, law enforcement, along with the FBI, narrowed down an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near Leavenworth.

They say they found Decker’s truck near the Rock Island Campground, but no one was inside.

According to the court documents, officers and deputies found zip ties and plastic bags tossed throughout the area.

The documents also state that the truck had what appeared to be two bloody handprints, according to KIRO-7.

While searching the area, law enforcement found the bodies of the three young girls.

The court documents also state that the murders may have been premeditated.

According to cellphone records acquired Saturday show that Decker likely visited the area on Thursday prior to picking up the girls for his scheduled visit.

Law enforcement says they have probable cause to arrest Decker for three counts of murder and kidnapping.

The search for Decker remains active.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

