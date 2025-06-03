Delta to discontinue longtime non-stop route from Dayton; New flight to replace

DAYTON — Delta will be discontinuing non-stop service from Dayton to a popular airport this Fall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton International Airport Public Information Officer Melissa Patsiavos confirmed that non-stop service from Dayton to LaGuardia Airport will be discontinued in September.

A Delta spokesperson also confirmed the LGA route cancellation after September 7.

“Delta routinely adjusts its network to meet demand. For any customers that are booked on flights that are impacted by a reduction, we will work to rebook them on an alternative itinerary. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience that schedule changes may cause,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to News Center 7.

Delta non-stop service from Dayton to LaGuardia began in June 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

Patsiavos said that many of Dayton International Airport’s airline partners will still continue one-stop service to the New York City market.

Delta will be adding another daily route to Atlanta.

“Our daily service to ATL will increase to five daily trips, and Delta’s overall capacity from DAY will increase by eight percent,” Pastiavos said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group