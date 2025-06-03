Escaped zebra remains at large after ‘wreaking havoc’ on busy interstate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee — An escaped pet zebra remains at large after wreaking havoc on a busy interstate over the weekend.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee shared on social media that a pet zebra was on the loose and ‘wreaking havoc’ on Interstate 24 near Joe B Jackson Parkway in Rutherford County on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies had to close the interstate because the zebra was running through traffic on both sides of the highway.

The interstate was reopened after the zebra disappeared into a wooded area off I-24 between Joe B. Jackson Parkway and the Epps Mill Road exits, according to the post.

The owners obtained the zebra Friday night and are still searching for the animal.

As of Monday afternoon, the zebra remains at large, and several professional tracking groups are involved in the search.

A K-9 search is scheduled for today, according to another post from the sheriff’s office.

