Man flies off motorcycle after hitting alligator on highway

FLORIDA — Two motorcycle riders were injured after hitting a six-foot alligator in the middle of a Florida highway last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Interstate 4 near Orange City, Florida, and involved a 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650, according to our sister station, WFTV in Orlando.

The impact caused both motorcyclists to veer off the highway, and the Suzuki hit a tree.

“One of the riders in front of me said he went by the gator, looked in his mirror, saw me hit it, and I flipped over the handlebars and landed on my head,” said Cameron Gilmore. “Somebody said two or three rolls, you know, head first, and then, I start sliding for a long way.”

TRENDING STORIES:

He told WKMG that he feels blessed following the crash.

“I was protected,” Gilmore said. “I just remember one of my friends swerving, and I’m looking at him swerving, and the gator is like 10 feet in front of me.”

He suffered road rash and some broken bones in his foot.

WFTV reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was requested to assist with the alligator.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group