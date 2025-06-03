17-year-old boy dies after being shot several times inside home

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot several times inside an Ohio home early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Police told our news partner, WCPO TV, that they received “a ShotSpotter alert” around 1:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived at the 3000 block of Percy Avenue, they found a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times inside a home, police said.

Shell casings were also discovered outside.

Officers told WCPO that this may indicate that the boy was shot from outside the home, and the bullets went inside.

They believe it was a person who shot into the home and then left in a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group