Bodies of 3 missing sisters found after visit with their father

WNATCHEE, Washington — Three young sisters who were reported missing after a visit with their father were found dead Monday.

On Friday, May 30, just before 10 p.m., Wenatchee Police officers responded to a call from a woman who had reported that the father of her three daughters had not returned following a planned custody visit, our news partners KIRO-7 in Seattle reported.

A missing endangered person alert was issued for the three girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, and their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Decker was believed to have been living out of his 2017 GMC truck, KIRO-7 reported.

Law enforcement checked area motels for both Decker and his truck, but could not locate him.

On June 2, law enforcement and FBI agents narrowed down an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near Levanworth.

They found Decker’s truck unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground, KIRO-7 reported.

While searching the area, law enforcement found the bodies of the three young girls.

Decker has not been located at this time.

“We want to express our sincere and deep heartfelt condolences to the family at this time. We have been in close communication with the family at each step of the investigation. Yesterday morning Wenatchee Police Detectives met with the family to provide an update on the case. Later in the afternoon the family was requested to return, shortly after the truck was located. For the next several hours, the family remained at WPD with leadership and received updated information from the scene, as it became available. WPD, along with the other regional, state, and federal agencies are committed to working diligently to bring closure to this case,” Wenatchee Police wrote in an email contained by KIRO-7.

Decker is still on the loose and is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Police said Decker is former military with extensive training.

