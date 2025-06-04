Authorities on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash in Centerville early Wednesday morning, a Centerville police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported in the 300 block of E Whipp Road just after midnight.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that sheriff’s deputies are also on scene.

News Center 7 crews in the area saw the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and E Whipp Road blocked and several first responders.

The dispatch supervisor said crews on scene were doing CPR.

Information on the severity of any injuries in this crash was not immediately available.

