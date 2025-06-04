City leaders, community discuss ongoing gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A community pleaded with its leaders to do something about the violence in the city Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will break down what was said at the Springfield City Commission meeting LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Everyone at the commission meeting agreed that more needs to be done when it comes to violence in the city.

Six people have been killed in Springfield in 2025, according to the city’s law director, Jill Allen.

David Rose’s son, Randy Graham, was shot and killed after a party in the 900 block of Elder Street on May 14.

He attended the meeting and said he doesn’t think the city is doing enough to stop the gun violence.

“You guys don’t understand the hurt until it hits home,” Rose said.

However, Commissioner Krystal Brown said it upsets her hearing people say commissioners are not taking gun violence seriously.

“What y’all don’t understand is that they’re my students. Every time I get a text message, I ask Bryan, ‘What are their names?’ And every time I open up the offenders list for the juvenile detention center, there are 17 kids, 9 or 10 of them are mine,” Brown said. “So if you think that I wake up every single day and serve these, serve these kids, that that just goes away when I come to the part-time job at night, that is insanity to me.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group