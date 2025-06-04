Man refuses to pay $500 veterinarian fee, strangles his dog

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is facing charges after he refused to pay $500 to euthanize his elderly dog and strangled the dog instead.

Richard North, 59, of East Price Hill, was indicted Monday on a felony animal cruelty charge for strangling his dog, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich.

According to the statement from Pillich, North brought his elderly dog, Tinkerbell, to the Animal Hospital of Delhi Hills on May 23.

The veterinarian told North that the dog needed to be euthanized and quoted Orth a price of $500.

The animal hospital staff left the room to prepare the medication, and Orth strangled Tinkerbell, according to the statement.

Orth was heard on audio from the room saying, “Go be with God. I won’t let you suffer. $500 is highway robbery.”

The dog had suffered injuries to its neck and throat and had to be euthanized.

“There’s no excuse for what happened here. Our office is committed to holding those accountable who harm animals,” Pillich said.

Orth faces up to a year in prison.

Hamilton County jail records indicate that Orth is being held under a $500 bond for the charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

