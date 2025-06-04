61-year-old woman dead after motorcycle crash in Preble Co., OSHP says

PREBLE COUNTY — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Preble County on Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 4:12 p.m. to Eaton Gettysburg Road near Spacht Road in Preble County on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 61-year-old Katherine Dailey drove a Harley-Davidson XD and hit the rear of a Toyota Tacoma while traveling northwest on Eaton Gettysburg Road.

David Monebrake, 52, from Eaton drove the Toyota.

Dailey died from her injuries while being transported to Preble County Medical Center, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

