5-year-old in critical condition after suspected drunk driver runs red light

DAYTON — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported at the intersection of Stewart and Main streets before 7:30 p.m.

A Ford F-150 Tremor was traveling south on Main Street when, at East Stewart, it ran a red light and hit the back driver’s side of a Honda Odyssey, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

The Ford F-150 then hit a Toyota RAV4.

Three people in the Honda Odyssey, a 33-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 5-year-old, were all taken to the hospital.

The 5-year-old is in critical condition, while the two others had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 and the three people in the Toyota RAV4 were not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is suspected to be OVI, police said.

Police have not said if the driver of the Ford F-150 is facing charges.

