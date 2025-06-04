Careflight responding after head-on collision, driver trapped in vehicle

LOGAN COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol has been dispatched to a head-on collision in Logan County.

An OHSP dispatch supervisor confirmed a two-car, head-on collision on Lima Street in Huntsville around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Careflight was called to the scene.

It has not been confirmed how many were injured or the severity of their injuries.

One person was entrapped in their vehicle as a result of the crash.

We will update this story when we learn more.

