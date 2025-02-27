Ohio Senate passes bill that would make major changes to adult-use marijuana law

RIVERSIDE — A bill proposed to change the recreational marijuana law passed in the Ohio Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 56 passed with a vote of 26 to 9.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Senator Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City) proposed the bill on Jan. 28.

If the bill is adopted, it could change several aspects of the law, including the number of plants a person can grow in a household, taxes and THC potencies.

Cities that house adult-use marijuana dispensaries get a big chunk of tax money, but the bill would keep that money with the state.

As previously reported by News Center 7, city leaders in Riverside, Piqua, and Beavercreek all said they were not in favor of these changes.

Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch said the bill is “problematic on a number of fronts” for local governments.

“If the state takes that money away, it just increases the tax burden for our own residents and kind of cuts against the way that the language that everybody voted on a couple of years ago is actually written,” Rauch said.

Some of the other changes include decreasing the number of marijuana plants Ohioans over 21 years old can grow in one household from 12 to six and decreasing the THC potency in oils and vape products from 90% to 70%.

The bill will now move to the Ohio House of Representatives. If it passes, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will receive the bill and decide to sign or veto it.

DeWine’s office previously sent News Center 7 a statement regarding the bill saying “voters approved it in a manner subject to amendment by the general assembly.”

