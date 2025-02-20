21-year-old killed in police-involved shooting near Montgomery County golf course identified

MIAMI TWP. — The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp. on Wednesday has been identified.

Jayden Stephenson, 21, was identified on Thursday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported, police responded to a disturbance in the 9200 block of Sawgrass Drive, near PipeStone Golf Club, Wednesday afternoon. Initial reports indicate officers were first called out there around 2:05 p.m.

Area law enforcement responded to a Signal 99, otherwise known as a county-wide call for officer assistance, at the address around 2:20 p.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that was for a report of shots fired.

A township spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the suspect, Stephenson, was killed in the shooting.

While a township spokesperson originally said an officer was injured in the incident, Acting Police Chief James McCarty during a brief press conference Thursday that no officers were hurt.

As previously reported, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the shooting.

Before the press conference on Thursday, police notified media outlets that they would not be taking questions. When prompted with questions, police refused to answer.

