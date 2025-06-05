Man accused of causing crash that killed teen while running from several police agencies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An 18-year-old man accused of causing a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy while running from police is now facing charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said Dominick Parlett, 18, of New Lebanon, was indicted on the following charges on Wednesday:

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Three counts of Failure to Comply

One count of Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle

Two counts of Vehicular Assault

The crash occurred at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and North Snyder Road on Nov. 19, 2024, after multiple police chases.

Moraine police initially spotted a Ford Escape that had been stolen from Fairborn earlier that day.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer attached a tracker device to the SUV and tried to stop it, but Parlett drove away.

>>RELATED: Police use GPS device to follow stolen car; multiple teens injured after it crashes

Heck said the officer canceled the chase due to “the dangerous driving of the defendant.”

Less than 10 minutes later, Miamisburg police spotted the same SUV and tried to stop it.

However, the car took off again, and officers stopped the pursuit due to high speeds.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the SUV a short time later in Jefferson Township and tried to pull it over.

Parlett drove away from deputies and got it into the City of Trotwood before crashing.

Parlett allegedly ran away from the scene of the crash, but was eventually arrested after a short chase.

15-year-old Jaden McClaskey was inside the SUV during the pursuits and crash.

He was critically injured and died from his injuries two days later, according to Heck.

Another juvenile inside the car was injured but survived.

Days before the crash, Parlett was arrested for receiving stolen property after crashing a different stolen car, according to Heck.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Parlett was booked into jail around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Once again we see the tragic consequences that can happen when defendants flee from traffic stops. Pursuits are dangerous, not only to other drivers, but also the law enforcement officers and even to those fleeing. We need to put an end to this reckless behavior and there should be significant consequences for those who flee and fail to comply,” Heck said.

0 of 8 Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Trotwood Crash - Little Richmond Road Authorities are investigating after a serious crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group