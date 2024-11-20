Police use GPS device to follow stolen car; multiple teens injured after it crashes

TROTWOOD — Multiple teenagers are hurt after a stolen car crashed Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7 previously reported the crash occurred at Little Richmond Road and North Snyder Road around 4:30 p.m.

Moraine police said around 4 p.m. they found a stolen Ford Escape and attempted to stop it.

According to a media release, the Ford did not stop, and police chased it for around a minute and a half before stopping due to its high speed and reckless driving.

Before ending the chase, police were able to put a GPS tracking device on the back of the Ford.

Through the GPS device, they were able to monitor the location of the car.

They noticed the car came to an abrupt stop near Snyder Road and Little Richmond Road in Trotwood.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office detective was nearby and found that the Ford had been involved in a serious crash with another car.

Police said the Ford was occupied by “multiple teenagers” who were all taken to the hospital. One had to be flown by CareFlight.

The person in the other car involved also was taken to the hospital.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

