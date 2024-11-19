Local pharmacy closing after over 100 years of business

SPRINGFIELD — A hometown, independent pharmacy that had been in the business for over 100 years in Clark County is set to close next week.

Madison Avenue Pharmacy, located on N. Fountain Avenue in Springfield, announced on social media on Tuesday that they will be closing on Nov. 25.

“After careful consideration, we are announcing the retirement of Eric Juergens and the closure of Madison Ave Pharmacy. We deeply appreciate the support of our loyal customers throughout the years and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community,” the post read.

The pharmacy opened in 1910, according to its website.

Following the closure, all prescription records will be transferred to the Kroger Pharmacy on Bechtle Avenue.

“Again, we cannot express our gratitude for our amazing customers over the years as you will be missed the most,” the post said.

