Fugitive killed, SWAT officer injured during police standoff at Ohio hotel

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A fugitive was shot and killed and an officer was injured during a police standoff at a hotel in Ohio on Monday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

U.S. Marshals were attempting to arrest a fugitive from West Virginia at a hotel in the 6800 block of Sunset Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township, Stark County.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fugitive was wanted on federal weapons charges, according to WOIO-19.

U.S. Marshals said the fugitive pointed and fired a gun at members before barricading themselves in a hotel room.

One Canton Regional SWAT member was hit after the fugitive fired the gun, WOIO-19 reported.

The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The gunfire also struck a law enforcement vehicle.

According to the U.S. Marshals, multiple gunshots were fired by the fugitive, but law enforcement eventually shot and killed them.

Marshals found two firearms and multiple bullet casings inside the hotel room, according to WOIO-19.

“Today, this fugitive with an extensive violent criminal history dating back to the 1970′s attempted to kill officers on scene during the arrest. Unfortunately, one officer was shot but all officers on scene responded with professionalism, commitment and dedication to safely resolve the situation,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

A portion of Interstate 77 in Stark County was shut down during the incident, according to the Jackson Township Police Department.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said the U.S. Marshals Service operation started around 11 a.m.

The fugitive’s identity was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



