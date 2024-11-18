19-year-old man found guilty of shooting, killing man during argument over dog

DAYTON — A jury found a 19-year-old man guilty of shooting and killing a 31-year-old man over an argument in Dayton last August.

Ja’shawn Jones was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Jones had a reckless homicide charge dismissed in July, according to court documents.

Gregory Dillon, 31, was shot and killed in the first block of S. Monmouth Street on Aug. 10, 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Dillon had been previously chased by an unsecured dog in the block. On the day of the shooting, he and the dog’s owner got into an argument, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During the argument, Jones exited the resident and produced two handguns. A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

It wasn’t stated if Jones was the dog’s owner.

As previously reported by News Center 7, after being taken into police custody, Jones admitted to shooting Dillon after the fight.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

