Man sentenced for murder of 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman

XENIA — The man who shot and killed a 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman has learned his punishment.

In court Monday, Jackson Bleything pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, and five counts of tampering with evidence.

In exchange for his guilty plea charges including possession of criminal tools and inducing panic were dismissed.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

If Blyething is released from prison he must register on the state’s violent offender register once a year for 10 years.

The charges are connected to the death of Connie Vang, who was shot and killed at her home on S. High Street on March 14.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Vang’s son told investigators that he heard someone knock on the door and when she answered, he could hear his mother having a conversation with someone. He then reported hearing a loud bang and thought his mother had fallen.

He went to check on her and saw her on the ground and saw the glass on their screen door was shattered.

Bleything was arrested on March 17 by investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

