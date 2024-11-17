Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sold at Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joes, more

Organic carrots have been linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak impacting dozens of states, including Ohio.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.

These products are likely no longer in stores for sale but may still be in your home, the Center for Disease Control announced Sunday.

These products may have been contaminated with “Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.”

There have been 39 cases reported across 18 states.

Fifteen people have been hospitalized, and one person in California has died, according to the CDC.

A single case has been reported in Ohio.

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Here is a list of the recalled foods:

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

A full detailed list of products can be found here.

