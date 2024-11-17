SWAT called to Kettering neighborhood; neighbors asked to stay in homes

KETTERING — SWAT was called to a Kettering home Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Kettering police were called to the house in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue for a “disturbance”, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Police said someone is refusing to leave the home and as a precaution, Kettering Regional SWAT has been asked to respond.

“We would encourage the public to stay out of the area and neighbors to stay in their homes unless instructed by officers on scene to do otherwise,” the spokesperson said.

We will continue to follow this story and update if new information becomes available.

