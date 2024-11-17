UPDATE: Man hospitalized, 1 arrested after Darke County stabbing

GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 11:15 a.m.

A man is hospitalized and another is arrested after a stabbing in Darke County.

Greenville Police officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Walnut Street on reports that someone was stabbed, according to dispatchers.

CareFlight transported a man to the hospital with unknown injuries while a man is in custody, Greenville Police Chief Ryan Benge told News Center 7.

Officers continue to investigate.

We will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics have responded to a reported stabbing in Darke County.

Initial scanner indicated that at least one person was stabbed.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers and medics were on the scene, but no other information was available.

We will update this story.

