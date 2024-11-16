Former Bengals star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested after Tyson-Paul fight in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Saturday morning following the highly-talked-about boxing match between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul in Texas.

Jones was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a peace officer, according to booking information obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

TMZ obtained video that appears to show Jones being taken into custody by several police officers inside a hotel near AT&T Stadium, which is where the fight between Tyson and Paul took place earlier in the night.

According to Arlington Police, an officer working an off-duty shift near the hotel was notified by hotel security around 1 a.m. that a fight had broken out in the bar area.

When the officer got to the scene, the people involved in the fight, including Jones, had been separated. The Dallas Morning Star reported that Jones continued going toward and yelling at others involved in the fight.

Another fight involving Jones broke out in the bar area a short time later. While police worked to break it up, Jones allegedly hit an officer on her arm.

While the officer tried to place Jones in handcuffs, he allegedly got free and walked away. This led to multiple officers working to take him into custody.

Before his arrest, Jones shared a video with comedian Tom Segura at festivities for the Tyson-Paul fight, TMZ reported. In the video, he was seen in the same outfit as in the video of his arrest.

A representative for Jones told TMZ that the former Bengals star denied all the allegations against him.

“Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans,” the representative told TMZ. “Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.”

