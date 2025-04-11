SWAT, law enforcement presence reported in Xenia

XENIA — Law enforcement has spent hours on the scene of a Xenia home today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on the scene. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘They ran him over;’ 911 call details moments person hit by 2 vehicles in deadly crash
- Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis
- Over a dozen firearms stolen from local gun store; $10K reward offered in investigation
Law enforcement has been on the scene of S. Detroit Street at W. Third Street in Xenia since around 11:30 a.m.
News Center 7’s crew on the scene reported that about a half dozen SWAT team members entered a home with riot shields around 3:30 p.m. They exited the home about 10 minutes later.
The investigation appears to be connected to a Dayton case. Officials on the scene told our crew that Dayton Police were the lead.
This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group