SWAT, law enforcement presence reported in Xenia

XENIA — Law enforcement has spent hours on the scene of a Xenia home today.

Law enforcement has been on the scene of S. Detroit Street at W. Third Street in Xenia since around 11:30 a.m.

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reported that about a half dozen SWAT team members entered a home with riot shields around 3:30 p.m. They exited the home about 10 minutes later.

The investigation appears to be connected to a Dayton case. Officials on the scene told our crew that Dayton Police were the lead.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

